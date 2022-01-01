Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve honey chicken

Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich$16.49
More about Slaters 50-50
Tikka and Grill image

 

Tikka and Grill

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
HONEY CHICKEN$16.00
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over numerous individuals that thought they didn’t like curry, which incorporates a few of our possessive family individuals! Everybody partners curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s essentially not genuine. Whereas curried dishes can without a doubt make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you simply can have that can be the extreme presentation to those people that are attentively attempting curry. All curry isn't hot! It is gluten free.
More about Tikka and Grill
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chicken$11.99
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free and comes with rice, lentil soup and papadam.
Honey Chicken$16.00
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sriracha Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chipotle Chicken$15.00
honey chipotle aioli, provolone, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits

