Hot chocolate in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Hudson Hill
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Hot Chocolate$2.75
Our house made Dark Chocolate Ganache paired with steamed milk of your choice and served with Whipped Cream
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate LRG$3.29
More about Waffle Brothers
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
16oz Hot Chocolate$3.29
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Watercourse Foods
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla, Choice of Almond or Coconut Milk.
More about Just Be Kitchen
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.00
The name speaks for itself.
More about Olive & Finch
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

1707 Lafayette St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate SM$2.99
More about Waffle Brothers
City O' City image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
More about City O' City
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.10
More about On and Off
Banner pic

 

Olive & Finch

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate 16oz$3.95
More about Olive & Finch
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Hot Chocolate$6.50
housemade almond-cashew mylk, reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, cacao, cinnamon, coconut sugar
More about Green Collective Eatery
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Four Friends Kitchen

