Hot chocolate in Denver

Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Signature Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
Our house made Dark Chocolate Ganache paired with steamed milk of your choice and served with Whipped Cream
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|16oz Hot Chocolate
|$3.29
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla, Choice of Almond or Coconut Milk.
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|Hot Chocolate 12oz
|$3.00
The name speaks for itself.
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
***Iced drinks are only available in 12oz and 16oz. If an 8oz size is selected as an iced drink, the drink and price will be adjusted to a 12oz.****
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Mushroom Hot Chocolate
|$6.50
housemade almond-cashew mylk, reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, cacao, cinnamon, coconut sugar