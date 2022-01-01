Huevos rancheros in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
More about El Jefe
El Jefe
2450 West 44th, denver
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Sunny-side eggs, pinto beans, avocado salsa, crema, arugula radish salad, papa bravas
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).