Italian salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad (small)$9.00
arugula, moxed greens, crispy pancetta, salami, pepperoni toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette
Italian Salad (large)$15.00
arugula, mixed greens, crsipy pancetta, salami, pepperoni, toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croustons, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
Item pic

 

Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ITALIAN SALAD$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis.
More about Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fancy Italian Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
FAMILY Fancy Italian Salad$20.00
*Serves 3-4*Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grabowski's - RiNo

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2025 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Italian Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
Small Italian Cobb Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
More about Grabowski's - RiNo
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza - McGregor Square

1601 W 19th street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$4.45
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperoni, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Anthony's Pizza - McGregor Square
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side House Italian Salad$4.00
House Italian Salad$8.99
Pepperoni, Mozz. Cheese, Blue cheese in dressing cannot substitute
More about Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219
Italian Salad image

 

Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
More about Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
Consumer pic

 

Pizzeria Forte - Applewood

2000 Youngfield Avenue, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Italian Garden Salad$8.00
More about Pizzeria Forte - Applewood
Item pic

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
romaine & arugula, pepperoni, provolone, olives, red onions, banana peppers, toasted pistachios, Italian vinaigrette
More about Gorlami Pizza

