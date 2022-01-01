Italian salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Italian Salad (small)
|$9.00
arugula, moxed greens, crispy pancetta, salami, pepperoni toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette
|Italian Salad (large)
|$15.00
arugula, mixed greens, crsipy pancetta, salami, pepperoni, toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croustons, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
More about Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|ITALIAN SALAD
|$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis.
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Fancy Italian Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
|FAMILY Fancy Italian Salad
|$20.00
*Serves 3-4*Mixed greens, salami, provolone, kalamata olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini, served with Italian dressing
More about Grabowski's - RiNo
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's - RiNo
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Large Italian Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
|Small Italian Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
More about Anthony's Pizza - McGregor Square
Anthony's Pizza - McGregor Square
1601 W 19th street, Denver
|Italian Salad
|$4.45
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperoni, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Side House Italian Salad
|$4.00
|House Italian Salad
|$8.99
Pepperoni, Mozz. Cheese, Blue cheese in dressing cannot substitute
More about Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Italian Salad
|$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Pepperoncinis.
More about Pizzeria Forte - Applewood
Pizzeria Forte - Applewood
2000 Youngfield Avenue, Lakewood
|SM Italian Garden Salad
|$8.00