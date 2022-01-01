Italian sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Italian Sandwich
|$12.00
capicola, soppressata, shaved smoked ham, house-made olive tapenade, red onion, lettuce, tomato jam on toasted brioche bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Loaded Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$11.75
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$14.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand
1601 19th Street, DENVER
|Italian Beefless Sandwich
|$9.95
A plant based twist on our classic Italian Beef sandwich
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Italian Sandwich
|$15.50
Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on a seasoned bun.
Roca's Pizza & Pasta
13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|SANDWICH - ITALIAN
|$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, soppresatta, cheese, lettuce, giardiniera, Italian dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$13.99