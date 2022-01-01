Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$12.00
capicola, soppressata, shaved smoked ham, house-made olive tapenade, red onion, lettuce, tomato jam on toasted brioche bun
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Combo Sandwich$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Italian Sausage Sandwich$11.75
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Italian Soppressata Sandwich image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$14.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand

1601 19th Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beefless Sandwich$9.95
A plant based twist on our classic Italian Beef sandwich
More about Chicago's Original Italian Beef Stand
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Combo Sandwich$13.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, on a toast hoagie. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich$15.50
Salami / Ham / Pepperoni / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Mustard / On Brioche
More about On and Off
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

6460 East Yale Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on a seasoned bun.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Main pic

 

Roca's Pizza & Pasta

13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH - ITALIAN$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, soppresatta, cheese, lettuce, giardiniera, Italian dressing.
More about Roca's Pizza & Pasta
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.99
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Item pic

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN SANDWICH$13.00
PEPPERONI, TURKEY, PROVOLONE, RED ONIONS, BANANA PEPPERS, ROMAINE, SPECIAL SAUCE
SIDE SALAD +4
More about Gorlami Pizza

