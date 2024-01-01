Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sausage sandwiches in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Denver restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cucina Bella

9660 East Alameda Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sausage sandwich#$19.00
Italian link sausage, onions, bell peppers, fontina, on a baguette
More about Cucina Bella
Consumer pic

 

Nicolo's Chicago Style Pizza - Lakewood

7847 W. Jewell Ave., Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK SANDWICH$12.00
More about Nicolo's Chicago Style Pizza - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sausage Sandwich$16.00
Italian sausage on ciabatta with sauteed onion, green and red bell peppers with mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served with a side.
**Contains garlic and dairy**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.99
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Shawarma

Crispy Tofu

Fudge

French Toast

Chicken Biryani

Thai Tea

Spinach Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

CBD

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston