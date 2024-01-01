Italian sausage sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches
Cucina Bella
9660 East Alameda Avenue, Denver
|Italian Sausage sandwich#
|$19.00
Italian link sausage, onions, bell peppers, fontina, on a baguette
Nicolo's Chicago Style Pizza - Lakewood
7847 W. Jewell Ave., Lakewood
|ITALIAN SAUSAGE LINK SANDWICH
|$12.00
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Loaded Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$12.95
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$16.00
Italian sausage on ciabatta with sauteed onion, green and red bell peppers with mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served with a side.
**Contains garlic and dairy**