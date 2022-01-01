Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve kale salad

Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Kale Salad$9.00
More about Park & Co
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Mozzarella Salad$13.00
basil vinaigrette, focaccia breadcrumbs, marinated cherry tomatoes
More about Restaurant Olivia
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beet and Kale Salad$12.00
grilled apples, pickled and roasted beets, Haystack goat cheese, crispy quinoa, and beet balsamic
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
846856f0-0c1d-46fb-8ecb-7320e535770f image

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.25
Toasted sunflower seeds, orange pieces, parmesan cheese, citrus honey vinaigrette
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad
kale | pickled beets | pickled onions | shredded carrots | pickled jalapeno | crispy garbanzos
More about Watercourse Foods
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LRG Baby Black Tuscan Kale Salad$12.00
Toasted quinoa, blueberries, walnuts, herbed goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
More about Ivy on 7th
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Citrus Kale Salad$6.25
Citrus Kale Salad$2.25
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Kale Salad$12.00
Half Officers Chopped Kale Salad$7.00
More about Officer's Club
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale and Cabbage Salad$13.00
Spiced Almonds, Lemon Dressing
More about Three Saints Denver
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa & Kale Winter Salad$9.50
Kale and mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette dressing with quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries and toasted almonds topped with balsamic reduction and parmesan cheese
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$12.00
Chopped kale, Granny Smith apples, Gorgonzola, dried cranberries,
toasted pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
More about Mimosas
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Croft Family Farms Kale Salad$13.00
yuzu turnips, gremolata, pickled cherries, preserved lemon yogurt
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Green Seed image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • FRUITS

Green Seed

2669 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Kale Salad$30.00
More about Green Seed

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Eggplant Parm

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Turkey Clubs

Steak Salad

Cheesecake

Quiche

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston