Kale salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve kale salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Lemon Kale Salad
|$9.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Kale Mozzarella Salad
|$13.00
basil vinaigrette, focaccia breadcrumbs, marinated cherry tomatoes
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$12.00
grilled apples, pickled and roasted beets, Haystack goat cheese, crispy quinoa, and beet balsamic
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Grilled Salmon & Kale Salad
|$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
Toasted sunflower seeds, orange pieces, parmesan cheese, citrus honey vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Kale Salad
kale | pickled beets | pickled onions | shredded carrots | pickled jalapeno | crispy garbanzos
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|LRG Baby Black Tuscan Kale Salad
|$12.00
Toasted quinoa, blueberries, walnuts, herbed goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Citrus Kale Salad
|$6.25
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Large Kale Salad
|$12.00
|Half Officers Chopped Kale Salad
|$7.00
Three Saints Denver
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Kale and Cabbage Salad
|$13.00
Spiced Almonds, Lemon Dressing
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Quinoa & Kale Winter Salad
|$9.50
Kale and mixed greens tossed in house vinaigrette dressing with quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries and toasted almonds topped with balsamic reduction and parmesan cheese
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Chopped kale, Granny Smith apples, Gorgonzola, dried cranberries,
toasted pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Croft Family Farms Kale Salad
|$13.00
yuzu turnips, gremolata, pickled cherries, preserved lemon yogurt