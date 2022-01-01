Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Sandwich$12.00
House made Kimchi on the bottom, Chili Lime Aioli on top, and your choice of crispy chicken thigh, oyster mushrooms, or tempeh in the middle.
Item pic

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi (vegan)$5.00
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi$3.00
Kimchi FRIES$12.00
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
Consumer pic

 

Glo

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIMCHI BOLOGNESE MAZEMEN$16.00
ground pork, ground beef, gochujang "red sauce", onsen egg, pecorino, green onion, bean sprouts
KIMCHI$1.50
Buta-kimchi Ramen image

 

Ototo Den

1501 S Pearl st, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buta-kimchi Ramen$15.00
Spicy pork miso broth with sauteed pork belly and kimchi
Item pic

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Kimchi$4.25
Kimchi Ramen$14.50
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)$17.50
Cold egg noodle is served alongside a bowl of hot broth. Dip the noodle into the broth and enjoy the toppings. cold egg noodle, braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy tonkotsu dipping broth (chive, green onion, fish powder, black garlic oil, chili oil)
Item pic

 

Menya #6

450 S Teller St, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi$4.25
Spicy pickled cabbage
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.50
veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fries$12.00
Fries topped with kimchi, scallions, bulgogi, cotija & Parmesan Cheese with homemade aioli sauce
Kimchi$3.00
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi$6.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream Pork Kimchi$13.00
Pork Belly / Green Onion / Fresno Pepper / Cream Sauce
Pork Kimchi Ramen$16.00
Spicy Red Miso Broth / Sautéed Kimchi / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Bok Choy
Uncle image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle

2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Potatoes$6.00
Fried potatoes, kimchi butter, scallion. Beyond delicious.
Kimchi Puree$2.00
Side Of Kimchi$3.00
Item pic

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$4.25
Spicy pickled cabbage
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.50
veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage
-Kimchi Fried Rice image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
vegan kimchi, poached egg*, shiitake, gochujang, furikake, kewpie [GF, VT, V, S]
-Kimchi by "Dead Veggies"$4.00
spicy pickled Napa cabbage [GF, VT, V, S]
