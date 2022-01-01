Kimchi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Kimchi Sandwich
|$12.00
House made Kimchi on the bottom, Chili Lime Aioli on top, and your choice of crispy chicken thigh, oyster mushrooms, or tempeh in the middle.
More about Mono Mono
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Kimchi FRIES
|$12.00
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
More about Glo
Glo
4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver
|KIMCHI BOLOGNESE MAZEMEN
|$16.00
ground pork, ground beef, gochujang "red sauce", onsen egg, pecorino, green onion, bean sprouts
|KIMCHI
|$1.50
More about Ototo Den
Ototo Den
1501 S Pearl st, Denver
|Buta-kimchi Ramen
|$15.00
Spicy pork miso broth with sauteed pork belly and kimchi
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Spicy kimchi tonkotsu tsukemen (Dipping ramen)
|$17.50
Cold egg noodle is served alongside a bowl of hot broth. Dip the noodle into the broth and enjoy the toppings. cold egg noodle, braised pork belly, marinated soft boiled egg, kimchi, chives, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy tonkotsu dipping broth (chive, green onion, fish powder, black garlic oil, chili oil)
More about Menya #6
Menya #6
450 S Teller St, Lakewood
|Kimchi
|$4.25
Spicy pickled cabbage
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.50
veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage
More about Mono Mono 2
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Kimchi Fries
|$12.00
Fries topped with kimchi, scallions, bulgogi, cotija & Parmesan Cheese with homemade aioli sauce
|Kimchi
|$3.00
More about Mizu Izakaya
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Cream Pork Kimchi
|$13.00
Pork Belly / Green Onion / Fresno Pepper / Cream Sauce
|Pork Kimchi Ramen
|$16.00
Spicy Red Miso Broth / Sautéed Kimchi / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Bok Choy
More about Uncle
RAMEN • NOODLES
Uncle
2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Kimchi Potatoes
|$6.00
Fried potatoes, kimchi butter, scallion. Beyond delicious.
|Kimchi Puree
|$2.00
|Side Of Kimchi
|$3.00
More about Menya #1
Menya #1
951 16th St #104, Denver
|Kimchi
|$4.25
Spicy pickled cabbage
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.50
veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage