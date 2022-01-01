Lasagna in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|House-Made Lasagna
|$20.00
spicy ricotta, spinach, bolognese sauce, marinara, mozzarella cheese, grana padano, parsley
More about Restaurant Olivia
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Large T&B Lasagna
|$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
|Small T&B Lasagna
|$30.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 2-3 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *50 minute cook time*
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Meat Lasagna Fam Meal
|$45.00
Each item on this menu is served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and is great for the freezer! If frozen, thaw for 24 hours. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$23.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Spinach Matzo Lasagna (Serves 10-12)
|$37.50
More about Attimo Wine
Attimo Wine
2246 Larimer Street, Denver
|Lasagna T&B
|$50.00
house made pasta sheets layered with bechamel and your choice of meat ragu or roasted veggies with tomato sauce
|Lasagna
|$14.00
fresh egg pasta sheets layered with bechamel and choice of seasonal veggie or meat ragu
|Lasagna for 1
|$14.00
Single serving of ready to bake lasagna. Tangy marinara, béchamel sauce & meat ragu with housemade pasta. Full pan available upon request. Call to order.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Vegetable Lasagna
|$12.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato fill this vegetarian delight with outstanding flavor. Baked with marinara.
|Classic Meat Lasagna
|$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|VEGGIE LASAGNA
|$11.00
Our hearty vegetable lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
|TRADITIONAL LASAGNA
|$13.00
Our savory meat lasagna with Polidori Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, our secret blend of herbs and spices, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Full Pan Lasagna
|$200.00
*SERVES 12-16* Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
|Lasagna
|$16.75
Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
|1/2 Pan Lasagna
|$100.00
*SERVES 6-8* Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
More about Washington Park Grille
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Tuscan Lasagna
|$22.00
layers of ground veal, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach, oven-baked in roasted garlic cream sauce and marinara
More about Lou's Italian Catering
Lou's Italian Catering
3357 Downing St, Denver
|Vegetable Lasagna - Full Tray
|$120.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Mushroom Bolognese - Feeds 20 ppl
|Vegetable Lasagna - Half Tray
|$65.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Mushroom Bolognese - Feeds 10 ppl
|Meat Lasagna - Full Tray
|$130.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Traditional Meat Bolognese - Feeds 20 ppl
More about You are ordering from
You are ordering from
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Traditional Lasagna
|$13.00
Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
|Veggie Lasagna
|$11.00
Our Savory Housemade Veggie Lasagna is Layers of Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.