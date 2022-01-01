Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Lasagna$20.00
spicy ricotta, spinach, bolognese sauce, marinara, mozzarella cheese, grana padano, parsley
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Large T&B Lasagna$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
Small T&B Lasagna$30.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 2-3 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *50 minute cook time*
More about Restaurant Olivia
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Lasagna Fam Meal$45.00
Each item on this menu is served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and is great for the freezer! If frozen, thaw for 24 hours. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$23.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Matzo Lasagna (Serves 10-12)$37.50
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Attimo Wine image

 

Attimo Wine

2246 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna T&B$50.00
house made pasta sheets layered with bechamel and your choice of meat ragu or roasted veggies with tomato sauce
Lasagna$14.00
fresh egg pasta sheets layered with bechamel and choice of seasonal veggie or meat ragu
Lasagna for 1$14.00
Single serving of ready to bake lasagna. Tangy marinara, béchamel sauce & meat ragu with housemade pasta. Full pan available upon request. Call to order.
More about Attimo Wine
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Lasagna$12.95
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato fill this vegetarian delight with outstanding flavor. Baked with marinara.
Classic Meat Lasagna$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE LASAGNA$11.00
Our hearty vegetable lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
TRADITIONAL LASAGNA$13.00
Our savory meat lasagna with Polidori Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, our secret blend of herbs and spices, and Walter's house-made marinara. Served with a half order of garlic bread.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Pan Lasagna$200.00
*SERVES 12-16* Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
Lasagna$16.75
Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
1/2 Pan Lasagna$100.00
*SERVES 6-8* Our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozzarella smothered
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Tuscan Lasagna image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Lasagna$22.00
layers of ground veal, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach, oven-baked in roasted garlic cream sauce and marinara
Tuscan Lasagna$21.00
layers of ground veal, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach, oven-baked in roasted garlic cream sauce and marinara
More about Washington Park Grille
Item pic

 

Lou's Italian Catering

3357 Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lasagna - Full Tray$120.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Mushroom Bolognese - Feeds 20 ppl
Vegetable Lasagna - Half Tray$65.00
Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Mushroom Bolognese - Feeds 10 ppl
Meat Lasagna - Full Tray$130.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Traditional Meat Bolognese - Feeds 20 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Catering
Item pic

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Lasagna$13.00
Our Savory Housemade Meat Lasagna with a Blend of Italian Sausage and Seasoned Ground Beef, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
Veggie Lasagna$11.00
Our Savory Housemade Veggie Lasagna is Layers of Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms , Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses and Walter’s Original Marinara. Served with 1/2 order garlic bread.
More about You are ordering from
Item pic

 

Marco's Coal Fired

2129 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$16.00
Sheets of fresh pasta layered with pork & beef meatballs and italian sausage, with Ricotta, fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce.
More about Marco's Coal Fired

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Pasta Salad

Ceviche

Fried Chicken Salad

Ravioli

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Bean Burritos

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston