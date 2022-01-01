Lassi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lassi
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Mango Lassi
|$4.79
Lassi is basically a yogurt-based milkshake or smoothie.
|Rose Lassi
|$4.00
|Sweet Lassi
|$4.00
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Lassi (Yogurt Drink)
|$4.00
Lassi is a well known conventional dahi (yogurt)-based milkshake or smoothie that started within the Indian subcontinent.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Sweet Lassi
|$4.00
|Salty Lassi
|$4.00
|Mango Lassi
|$4.79
