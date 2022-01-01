Lentil soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Spicy Daal (Yellow Lentil) Soup
|$6.00
This light and flavourful traditional Indian style lentil soup is comfort in a bowl. It can be made vegan upon request. (Gluten Free)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Daal Soup (Yellow Lentil)
|$7.00
Traditional Indian style Daal Soup (Red Lentil) is a light and nutritious lentil soup. It can be made vegan upon request.(Gluten Free)