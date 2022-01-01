Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Spice Room - Colfax Ave

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Daal (Yellow Lentil) Soup$6.00
This light and flavourful traditional Indian style lentil soup is comfort in a bowl. It can be made vegan upon request. (Gluten Free)
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Daal Soup (Yellow Lentil)$7.00
Traditional Indian style Daal Soup (Red Lentil) is a light and nutritious lentil soup. It can be made vegan upon request.(Gluten Free)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Item pic

 

Spice Room - 38th Ave

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Daal (Yellow Lentil) Soup$6.00
This light and flavourful traditional Indian style lentil soup is comfort in a bowl. It can be made vegan upon request. (Gluten Free)
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave

Neighborhood Map

Map

Map

