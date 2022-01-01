Lobsters in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce, parmesan, and basil
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Item pic

 

Luca

711 Grant Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle Lobster Fra Diavolo (Online)$29.00
*SPICY* Lobster, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Calabrian Chile.
More about Luca
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Lobster Roll & Fries$34.24
Fresh Main lobster on top of buttered and griddled New England split-top roll.
Choice of Main Style (mayonnaise dressing) or Conn. Style (warm butter)
More about Steuben's Uptown
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Spaghetti$39.00
Butter poached lobster, black truffle, preserved lemon
More about Restaurant Olivia
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster & Fromage Blanc$22.00
Chilled Lobster & House Made Fromage Blanc with Confit Heirloom Tomato, Wasabi Tobiko
More about French 75
Lobster Mac N Cheese image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac N Cheese$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
Bones Lobster Ramen$55.00
The Bones lobster ramen is back! Served with Lobster Broth, butter-poached lobster, Buerre blanc, and edamame. Rice Noodles available for gluten free.
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
More about Mizuna
Lobster Cheese Fries image

 

Ope N Bubbler

5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Cheese Fries$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
More about Ope N Bubbler
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Pasta$19.95
Twin Lobster Tail$29.95
Lobster Poboy$18.95
More about Asian Cajun
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Avocado Salad$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lobster & Avocado Salad$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Signature Lobster Roll$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
The Broken Cage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Broken Cage

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac and Cheese$19.00
Shell pasta, lobster, spinach, dill havarti, gruyere and provolone
More about The Broken Cage
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$26.00
Sea sauce on a potato roll
More about Denver Milk Market
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Lobster Tail$16.00
Maine Lobster Tail Tostada$10.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Chive crema. GF
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Torta Lobster Roll$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
Tropical Lobster Roll$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, mango, avocado, pickled jalapeno, lime aioli
More about Max Gill & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
2 Pound Lobster Roll Kit$199.00
Classic Lobster Roll Kit: 2 Pound Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat, 10 New England Style Buns, Clarified Butter & Mayo.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$15.00
Mascarpone & Cheddar Cheese, CK Lobster Meat, Ritz Cracker.
Lobster B.L.T$19.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & CK Lobster Meat.
More about Maine Shack
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAMILY Lobster Gnocchi$79.00
*SERVES 4-6* Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
Lobster Gnocchi$19.75
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sngl Lobster Taco$10.00
Lobster Tail Tacos$28.00
6 oz. cold water grilled lobster tail split in half and dipped in lemon garlic butter. Served on our two rajas tacos (roasted poblano & Chihuahua cheese). Topped with avocado, roasted corn & basil chiffonade. Served with rice and beans.
More about North County
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tempura Roll$17.00
lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and mayo
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Tempura Roll$16.00
Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
Lobster Tail Skewers$20.00
Garlic Butter
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Roasted Corn Pizza$27.00
chipotle aioli, bacon, oven roasted tomato, scallion, gouda, mozzarella
Lobster Maccheroni Alla Vodka$27.00
Maine lobster, broccolini, spicy pomodoro sauce, parmesan, toasted bread crumbs
Lobster Lettuce Wraps$27.00
More about Washington Park Grille
Lobster Mac n Cheese image

 

The Mac Shack

5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac n Cheese$17.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and Boursin cheeses blended to perfection, tossed with tender lobster and fresh tomato basil. Our best seller six years running. For extra lobster just add it below
More about The Mac Shack
Main pic

 

5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions

500 16th St Ste 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CONN LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries
CONN LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
More about 5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver

2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Grilled Cheese$16.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
Lobster Salad Roll$21.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
BAKED LOBSTER MAC$15.00
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale

