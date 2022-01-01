Lobsters in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lobsters
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.00
Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce, parmesan, and basil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Tagliatelle Lobster Fra Diavolo (Online)
|$29.00
*SPICY* Lobster, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Calabrian Chile.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Lobster Roll & Fries
|$34.24
Fresh Main lobster on top of buttered and griddled New England split-top roll.
Choice of Main Style (mayonnaise dressing) or Conn. Style (warm butter)
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Lobster Spaghetti
|$39.00
Butter poached lobster, black truffle, preserved lemon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Lobster & Fromage Blanc
|$22.00
Chilled Lobster & House Made Fromage Blanc with Confit Heirloom Tomato, Wasabi Tobiko
Mizuna
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
|Bones Lobster Ramen
|$55.00
The Bones lobster ramen is back! Served with Lobster Broth, butter-poached lobster, Buerre blanc, and edamame. Rice Noodles available for gluten free.
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
Ope N Bubbler
5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Lobster Cheese Fries
|$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
Asian Cajun
2400 w alameda, Denver
|Lobster & Shrimp Pasta
|$19.95
|Twin Lobster Tail
|$29.95
|Lobster Poboy
|$18.95
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Lobster & Avocado Salad
|$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Lobster & Avocado Salad
|$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Signature Lobster Roll
|$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Broken Cage
2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$19.00
Shell pasta, lobster, spinach, dill havarti, gruyere and provolone
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Sea sauce on a potato roll
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Add Lobster Tail
|$16.00
|Maine Lobster Tail Tostada
|$10.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
Chive crema. GF
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Torta Lobster Roll
|$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
|Tropical Lobster Roll
|$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, mango, avocado, pickled jalapeno, lime aioli
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|2 Pound Lobster Roll Kit
|$199.00
Classic Lobster Roll Kit: 2 Pound Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat, 10 New England Style Buns, Clarified Butter & Mayo.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Mascarpone & Cheddar Cheese, CK Lobster Meat, Ritz Cracker.
|Lobster B.L.T
|$19.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, & CK Lobster Meat.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|FAMILY Lobster Gnocchi
|$79.00
*SERVES 4-6* Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$19.75
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Sngl Lobster Taco
|$10.00
|Lobster Tail Tacos
|$28.00
6 oz. cold water grilled lobster tail split in half and dipped in lemon garlic butter. Served on our two rajas tacos (roasted poblano & Chihuahua cheese). Topped with avocado, roasted corn & basil chiffonade. Served with rice and beans.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$17.00
lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and mayo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$16.00
Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
|Lobster Tail Skewers
|$20.00
Garlic Butter
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Lobster & Roasted Corn Pizza
|$27.00
chipotle aioli, bacon, oven roasted tomato, scallion, gouda, mozzarella
|Lobster Maccheroni Alla Vodka
|$27.00
Maine lobster, broccolini, spicy pomodoro sauce, parmesan, toasted bread crumbs
|Lobster Lettuce Wraps
|$27.00
The Mac Shack
5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater
|Lobster Mac n Cheese
|$17.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and Boursin cheeses blended to perfection, tossed with tender lobster and fresh tomato basil. Our best seller six years running. For extra lobster just add it below
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
500 16th St Ste 160, Denver
|CONN LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
|$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries
|CONN LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$5.00
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$21.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing