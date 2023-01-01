Macarons in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve macarons
Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
4901 South Newport Street, Denver
|Lemon Macaron
|$2.25
|Raspberry Macaron
|$2.25
|Pistachio Macaron
|$2.25
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|6 Piece Assorted Macaron Box
|$15.00
6 Piece Box of Assorted Macarons
** contains nuts **
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Macaron - 6pk
|$12.00
classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.
**one 6-pack per person, per order**
|Macaron
|$3.00
classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|French Macarons 6pc
|$19.50
These sweet treats are an iconic French dessert made from two cookies, joined with a layer of ganache, buttercream, or jam. An assorted 6 macarons. *Holiday/Special Edition shapes and flavors provided based on availability*
|Macaron ea.
|$3.25
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Heart Shaped Macaron
|$3.00