Macarons in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve macarons

Main pic

 

Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street

4901 South Newport Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Macaron$2.25
Raspberry Macaron$2.25
Pistachio Macaron$2.25
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver - Uptown

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
6 Piece Assorted Macaron Box$15.00
6 Piece Box of Assorted Macarons
** contains nuts **
More about D Bar Denver - Uptown
Item pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaron - 6pk$12.00
classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.
**one 6-pack per person, per order**
Macaron$3.00
classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.
More about La Fillette Bakery
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Macarons 6pc$19.50
These sweet treats are an iconic French dessert made from two cookies, joined with a layer of ganache, buttercream, or jam. An assorted 6 macarons. *Holiday/Special Edition shapes and flavors provided based on availability*
Macaron ea.$3.25
More about Babe's Tea Room
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heart Shaped Macaron$3.00
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaron$3.00
classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.
More about La Fillette Bakery

