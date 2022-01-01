Meatball subs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve meatball subs
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
3 meatballs baked in a bed of marinara and mozzarella cheese. Put on a bib and enjoy! Served with a bag of Lays Potato Chips.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Meatball Sub
|$14.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$13.49
Homemade Meatballs, marinera sauce & mozzarella cheese.
WALTER'S303 Uptown
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|MEATBALL BAKED SUB
|$11.00
Savory meatballs made with a blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage topped with our house-made marinara and melted mozzarella on a French roll. Served with chips.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Broken Cage
2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
Braised short rib, dill pickles, apple ginger slaw, crispy beet strings, sourdough
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|8" Meatball Sandwich
|$7.19
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara & provolone cheese
|12" Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Meatball Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Meatballs, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then melted in the oven
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|6" Meatball Sub
|$7.00
Meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese.
|12" Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese.
Esters Virginia Village
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Braised Meatball Sandwich
|$14.00
Provolone, tomato sauce
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$13.49
Homemade Meatballs, marinera sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Esters Oneida Park
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*
You are ordering from
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|3 Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$15.00
House Pork & Beef meatballs, comes w/ extra marinara.