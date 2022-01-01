Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$15.00
3 meatballs baked in a bed of marinara and mozzarella cheese. Put on a bib and enjoy! Served with a bag of Lays Potato Chips.
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$14.00
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sandwich$13.49
Homemade Meatballs, marinera sauce & mozzarella cheese.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Item pic

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MEATBALL BAKED SUB$11.00
Savory meatballs made with a blend of seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage topped with our house-made marinara and melted mozzarella on a French roll. Served with chips.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
The Broken Cage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Broken Cage

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$12.00
Braised short rib, dill pickles, apple ginger slaw, crispy beet strings, sourdough
More about The Broken Cage
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" Meatball Sandwich$7.19
Meatballs served hot on a roll with marinara & provolone cheese
12" Meatball Sandwich$10.99
More about Taste of Philly
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Two Meatballs, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then melted in the oven
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
Takeout
6" Meatball Sub$7.00
Meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese.
12" Meatball Sub$10.00
Meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese.
More about Capitol Pizza
Item pic

 

Esters Virginia Village

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL SANDWICH$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*
More about Esters Virginia Village
f71a5372-f35f-4492-9a23-0f9e8ab1a32a image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Provolone, tomato sauce
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sandwich$13.49
Homemade Meatballs, marinera sauce & mozzarella cheese.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Item pic

 

Esters Oneida Park

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL SANDWICH$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*
More about Esters Oneida Park
Item pic

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.00
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
More about You are ordering from
Item pic

 

Marco's Coal Fired

2129 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Meatball Parm Sandwich$15.00
House Pork & Beef meatballs, comes w/ extra marinara.
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$13.00
Lamb & pork meatballs, provolone, basil, tomato sauce
More about Sunnyside Supper Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Cheese Enchiladas

Bulgogi

Chopped Salad

Katsu

Steak Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Pudding

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston