Milkshakes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Kids Milkshake
|$3.00
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with strawberry sauce & milk, topped with whip cream
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with chocolate syrup & milk, topped with whip cream
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with milk & topped with whip cream
More about Cherry Cricket
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Kids Vanilla Milkshake
|$3.00
|Kids Chocolate Milkshake
|$3.00
More about D Bar Denver
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Milkshake
|$8.00
topped with crunchy pearls.
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Milkshake
|$5.29
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|NY Deli News Double Milkshake
|$6.75
32 oz shake with whipped cream
More about Unravel Coffee
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|NITRO MILKSHAKE
|$5.50
Nitro, vanilla, oat milk
More about BurgerIM
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Milkshake
|$5.29
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Kids Milkshake
|$3.00
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Kids Milkshake
|$3.00