Milkshakes in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Milkshake$3.00
More about Park Burger
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Strawberry Milkshake$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with strawberry sauce & milk, topped with whip cream
Chocolate Milkshake$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with chocolate syrup & milk, topped with whip cream
Vanilla Milkshake$6.50
16oz soft serve blended with milk & topped with whip cream
More about Knockabout Burgers
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Vanilla Milkshake$3.00
Kids Chocolate Milkshake$3.00
More about Cherry Cricket
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshake$8.00
topped with crunchy pearls.
More about D Bar Denver
Milkshake image

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$5.29
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Item pic

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Milkshake$3.00
More about Park Burger
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Deli News Double Milkshake$6.75
32 oz shake with whipped cream
NY Deli News Double Milkshake$6.75
More about New York Deli News
845501b3-a74a-4a8f-bb22-b1235a9c9b80 image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
NITRO MILKSHAKE$5.50
Nitro, vanilla, oat milk
More about Unravel Coffee
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Milkshake$5.29
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Milkshake$3.00
More about Park Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Milkshake$3.00
More about Park Burger
Large Milkshake image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack

