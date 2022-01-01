Miso soup in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve miso soup

Ototo Den image

 

Ototo Den

1501 S Pearl st, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Ototo Den
Miso Soup image

 

Tiny Giant Sushi

1601 19th Street, Suite 150, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
Red & White Miso with bonito (fish) broth, scallions, seaweed, and tofu.
More about Tiny Giant Sushi
Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$4.00
Miso Broth / Seasonal Mushrooms / Seaweed / Scallions / Tofu
More about Mizu Izakaya
Menya #1 image

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Menya #1
Item pic

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Motomaki
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Miso Soup
Dashi broth, Chipotles, Miso, Grilled Tofu with chili lime seasoning, Nori Strips, & Scallions
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

