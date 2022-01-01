Miso soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve miso soup
Tiny Giant Sushi
1601 19th Street, Suite 150, Denver
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Red & White Miso with bonito (fish) broth, scallions, seaweed, and tofu.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Miso Broth / Seasonal Mushrooms / Seaweed / Scallions / Tofu
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Chipotle Miso Soup
Dashi broth, Chipotles, Miso, Grilled Tofu with chili lime seasoning, Nori Strips, & Scallions