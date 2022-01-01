Mozzarella sticks in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
5 per order. Served with Lou's Marinara (Vegetarian)
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with Marinara sauce
More about The Glenn
Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks image

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
6 pcs of Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks. Spicy fried cheese, who doesn’t love that?
More about Meta Asian Kitchen
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Mozzarella Sticks (8) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack

