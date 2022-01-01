Mozzarella sticks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Fresh Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
5 per order. Served with Lou's Marinara (Vegetarian)
More about The Glenn
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Served with Marinara sauce
More about Meta Asian Kitchen
NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
6 pcs of Sichuan Mozzarella Sticks. Spicy fried cheese, who doesn’t love that?
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce