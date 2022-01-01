Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve muffins

Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Muffin (v, gf)$4.00
More about Nest at Nurture
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffin$3.99
More about Coffee at The Point
Work & Class image

 

Work & Class

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin$3.00
Cornmeal, AP flour, butter, sugar, salt, buttermilk, eggs and jalapeños.
Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins$8.00
Cornmeal, AP flour, butter, sugar, salt, buttermilk, eggs and jalapeños. Two muffins per order.
More about Work & Class
Item pic

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Muffin$3.00
More about Hudson Hill
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beet Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.00
fresh from make, believe bakery.
More about Watercourse Foods
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Salt, Banana Puree, Chocolate Chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey)
VG *contains honey, V, NF and Egg Free.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.00
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Apple Sauce, Salt, Lemon Juice, Poppyseeds
NF, EF, Vegan, Vegetarian
More about Just Be Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Muffin$7.00
dulce de lèche croissant dough muffin.
Muffin$3.75
English Muffin - 6pk$6.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
House made blueberry muffin
More about Ivy on 7th
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Cinnamon Creme Muffin$4.95
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy
More about Olive & Finch
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
GF Morning Glory Muffin$4.25
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.75
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Corn Bread Muffins$4.00
Made from scratch corn muffins using an old family recipe. Comes with honey butter
4 Corn Bread Muffins$6.00
Made from scratch corn muffins using an old family recipe. Comes with honey butter
More about Post Oak BBQ
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin$2.50
More about The Cozy Cottage
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffin of the Day$3.50
raspberry, lemon + ricotta muffin
More about Stowaway Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kochi Cafe

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Blueberry Lemon Muffin$4.25
More about Kochi Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GINGER PEAR MUFFIN$5.00
Croissant dough rolled in brown sugar, cinnamon, orange zest. Topped with maple glaze.
More about Leven Deli Co.

