Muffins in Denver

Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffin
|$3.99
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Extra Jalapeno Cornbread Muffin
|$3.00
Cornmeal, AP flour, butter, sugar, salt, buttermilk, eggs and jalapeños.
|Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins
|$8.00
Cornmeal, AP flour, butter, sugar, salt, buttermilk, eggs and jalapeños. Two muffins per order.
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Beet Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$4.00
fresh from make, believe bakery.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.00
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Salt, Banana Puree, Chocolate Chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey)
VG *contains honey, V, NF and Egg Free.
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$3.00
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Apple Sauce, Salt, Lemon Juice, Poppyseeds
NF, EF, Vegan, Vegetarian
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Croissant Muffin
|$7.00
dulce de lèche croissant dough muffin.
|Muffin
|$3.75
|English Muffin - 6pk
|$6.00
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
House made blueberry muffin
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|GF Cinnamon Creme Muffin
|$4.95
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
|GF Morning Glory Muffin
|$4.25
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.75
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|2 Corn Bread Muffins
|$4.00
Made from scratch corn muffins using an old family recipe. Comes with honey butter
|4 Corn Bread Muffins
|$6.00
Made from scratch corn muffins using an old family recipe. Comes with honey butter
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Muffin of the Day
|$3.50
raspberry, lemon + ricotta muffin