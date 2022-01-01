Mussels in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve mussels
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Mussels
|$17.00
carmine lonardo's italian sausage, shallots, white wine, garlic, grana padano, grilled bread
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|PEI MUSSELS
|$20.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
LeRoux
1510 16th St, Denver
|P.E.I Mussels
|$22.00
P.E.I Mussels, White Wine Cream, Parisian Herbs, Grilled Bread
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|6. Mussels & Fries
|$15.00
Fresh PEI Mussels sautéed with garlic and white wine and served with crispy French Fries.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Mussels
|$21.00
house lamb sausage, buerre blanc, fries, and red chili crema
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Steamed Mussels
|$18.50
Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Mussels
|$13.00
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Mussels
|$10.50
Prince Edward Island mussels with your choice of sauce
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Mussels Linguine
|$18.00
Blue Mussels in white wine garlic butter sauce over linguine. Served with garlic bread
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Mussels with Corn & Chorizo Broth
|$16.00
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, pico de gallo, white wine, pickled onion, grilled garlic bread.
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Mussels - Moules Frites
|$23.00
East-coast blue mussels cooked in a shallot and white wine garlic broth. Served with a house paprika-lemon aioli on a French baguette
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Mussel Tartine
|$18.00
mussels escabiche, toast, lemon aioli, salsa verde, cilantro
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Mussels
|$14.00
Sherry, shallots, garlic, grilled sourdough
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT
|$28.00
2 lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic