Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$17.00
carmine lonardo's italian sausage, shallots, white wine, garlic, grana padano, grilled bread
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
PEI MUSSELS image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
PEI MUSSELS$20.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
LeRoux image

FRENCH FRIES

LeRoux

1510 16th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
P.E.I Mussels$22.00
P.E.I Mussels, White Wine Cream, Parisian Herbs, Grilled Bread
More about LeRoux
Item pic

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
6. Mussels & Fries$15.00
Fresh PEI Mussels sautéed with garlic and white wine and served with crispy French Fries.
More about Bistro Georgette
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$21.00
house lamb sausage, buerre blanc, fries, and red chili crema
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Mussels$14.95
Per Pound
More about Asian Cajun
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$18.50
Yellow Coconut Curry, Cilantro, Grilled Ciabatta
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$13.00
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels$10.50
Prince Edward Island mussels with your choice of sauce
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Mussels Linguine image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Linguine$18.00
Blue Mussels in white wine garlic butter sauce over linguine. Served with garlic bread
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels with Corn & Chorizo Broth$16.00
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, pico de gallo, white wine, pickled onion, grilled garlic bread.
More about North County
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels - Moules Frites$23.00
East-coast blue mussels cooked in a shallot and white wine garlic broth. Served with a house paprika-lemon aioli on a French baguette
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Mussel Tartine$18.00
mussels escabiche, toast, lemon aioli, salsa verde, cilantro
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$14.00
Sherry, shallots, garlic, grilled sourdough
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT$28.00
2 lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Steamed Mussels image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunday Vinyl

1803 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)
Fast Pay
Steamed Mussels$22.00
6 oz Wild-caught Gulf Shrimp, Field Greens, and Lime.
More about Sunday Vinyl

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Po Boy

Cappuccino

Chorizo Burritos

Fried Rice

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston