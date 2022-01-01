Naan in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve naan
The Broken Cage
2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver
|Extra Naan
|$3.00
ND streetBAR
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|CRISPY HALLOUMI NAAN
|$13.95
tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, sweet yogurt, curry aioli, mango, pickled red onion, herb salad v
|extra naan bread
|$1.00
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|NAAN
|$3.00
Naan is customarily a raised Indian flatbread heated in a tandoor, or clay stove with high temperature and served hot and brushed with ghee or butter.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Garlic Naan
|$3.75
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
|Cheesy Onion Naan
|$4.50
Three cheese and Onion naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
|Jalapeno & Cheese Naan
|$4.50
Butter naan stuffed with three cheese, and Jalapeño and baked in our tandoori oven.