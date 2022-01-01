Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve naan

The Broken Cage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Broken Cage

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Fast Pay
Extra Naan$3.00
More about The Broken Cage
Item pic

 

ND streetBAR

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY HALLOUMI NAAN$13.95
tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, sweet yogurt, curry aioli, mango, pickled red onion, herb salad v
extra naan bread$1.00
More about ND streetBAR
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinna-Naan$7.00
More about Unravel Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
NAAN$3.00
Naan is customarily a raised Indian flatbread heated in a tandoor, or clay stove with high temperature and served hot and brushed with ghee or butter.
More about Tikka and Grill
Garlic Naan image

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.75
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
Cheesy Onion Naan$4.50
Three cheese and Onion naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.50
Butter naan stuffed with three cheese, and Jalapeño and baked in our tandoori oven.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

