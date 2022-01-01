Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve nachos

Build Your Nachos image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Poke Nachos$14.00
Wonton chips, Tuna, Poke sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, and Cucumber Wasabi drizzle
Nachos$9.50
Fresh Chips, Pico de Gallo, Roasted corn & black bean, & cheese sauce. Add Korean Beef, Ancho chili chicken, Char Shu Pork, or Picadillo {ground beef}
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$15.00
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
More about Slaters 50-50
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$15.00
Black bean tortilla chips. Housemade queso. Grilled chicken. Buffalo bleu sauce. Fried jalapenos. Pico de gallo. Green onion. Sour cream.
More about Fire on the Mountain
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi NACHOS$12.00
More about Mono Mono
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Uptown Nachos$10.00
Chicken, queso, pico, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, chipotle crema
More about Park & Co
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Nacho Fries$11.00
Crispy fries topped w/ chorizo, queso, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions, pico de gallo, & guacamole, garnished with cotija
More about Knockabout Burgers
fad8511e-a33f-4303-ac50-4b9b9e8b4595 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$10.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Nachos w/ Meat$8.00
Nachos$15.00
Deconstructed for Delivery & Takeout
Choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Tortilla Chips, Queso, Green Chili, Jalapenos, Olives, Pico & Sour Cream.
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.00
House-fried tortilla chips, queso, pinto beans, pico, sour cream, and hot sauce.
Special: Potato Skin Nachos$8.00
Crispy fried potato skins, creme fraiche, bacon, aged cheddar, and chives.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$11.00
Black beans, queso, tomato, pickled jalapeños, green onion, salsa, sour cream
More about Cherry Cricket
El Jefe image

 

El Jefe

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Nachos$16.00
More about El Jefe
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.75
Choice of Chicken or Beef, Cheese Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about The Glenn
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Nachos$12.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
More about Mono Mono 2
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos
More about Denver Milk Market
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
House-made chips, corned beef* & green onions with homemade Guinness cheese sauce
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SM Asada Nachos$8.99
LG Asada Nachos$10.99
More about Tacos El Metate
Item pic

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Los Nachos$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
More about Mezcal Denver
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Nachos$20.00
House Fried Tortilla Chips, with Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pico, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sour Cream & Guac
More about Happy Camper
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Nachos$12.00
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Nacho$8.00
Macho Nacho Large$14.00
Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema, salsa fresca. - add roasted chicken, carne asada, al pastor pork $5
More about North County
Item pic

 

Esters Virginia Village

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAT TIRE NACHOS$13.50
Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
More about Esters Virginia Village
Build Your Nachos image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Esters Oneida Park

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAT TIRE NACHOS$13.50
Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
More about Esters Oneida Park
10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2 image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

2620 Walnut Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2$16.00
Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.99
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Loaded Nachos$6.00
Loaded Nachos$12.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$11.00
tortilla chips, black beans, queso, tomato, pickled jalepenos, green onion, salsa, sour cream
Nachos$11.00
tortilla chips, black beans, queso, tomato, pickled jalepenos, green onion, salsa, sour cream
More about Cherry Cricket
Build Your Nachos image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
More about Illegal Pete's
Sloans Nachos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sloans Nachos$13.00
Chicken tinga, pork carnitas, or ground beef with chile con queso, cheddar jack, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Enchiladas

Fish Tacos

Bruschetta

Ball Soup

Crispy Chicken

Hummus

Eggplant Parm

Nigiri

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston