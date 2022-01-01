Nachos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve nachos
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Tuna Poke Nachos
|$14.00
Wonton chips, Tuna, Poke sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, and Cucumber Wasabi drizzle
|Nachos
|$9.50
Fresh Chips, Pico de Gallo, Roasted corn & black bean, & cheese sauce. Add Korean Beef, Ancho chili chicken, Char Shu Pork, or Picadillo {ground beef}
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
|$15.00
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
Black bean tortilla chips. Housemade queso. Grilled chicken. Buffalo bleu sauce. Fried jalapenos. Pico de gallo. Green onion. Sour cream.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Bulgogi NACHOS
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Uptown Nachos
|$10.00
Chicken, queso, pico, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, chipotle crema
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
Crispy fries topped w/ chorizo, queso, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos & onions, pico de gallo, & guacamole, garnished with cotija
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Nachos
|$10.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Personal Nachos w/ Meat
|$8.00
|Nachos
|$15.00
Deconstructed for Delivery & Takeout
Choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Tortilla Chips, Queso, Green Chili, Jalapenos, Olives, Pico & Sour Cream.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Nachos
|$8.00
House-fried tortilla chips, queso, pinto beans, pico, sour cream, and hot sauce.
|Special: Potato Skin Nachos
|$8.00
Crispy fried potato skins, creme fraiche, bacon, aged cheddar, and chives.
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Nachos
|$11.00
Black beans, queso, tomato, pickled jalapeños, green onion, salsa, sour cream
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Nachos
|$12.75
Choice of Chicken or Beef, Cheese Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Bulgogi Nachos
|$12.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Nachos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Nachos
|$11.00
House-made chips, corned beef* & green onions with homemade Guinness cheese sauce
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|SM Asada Nachos
|$8.99
|LG Asada Nachos
|$10.99
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Los Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$20.00
House Fried Tortilla Chips, with Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Pico, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sour Cream & Guac
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Pork Nachos
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Kids Nacho
|$8.00
|Macho Nacho Large
|$14.00
Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema, salsa fresca. - add roasted chicken, carne asada, al pastor pork $5
Esters Virginia Village
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|FAT TIRE NACHOS
|$13.50
Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
BURRITOS
Esters Oneida Park
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|FAT TIRE NACHOS
|$13.50
Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street, Denver
|10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2
|$16.00
Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Nachos
|$12.99
TJ's Sports Bar
7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|1/2 Loaded Nachos
|$6.00
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
BURRITOS
