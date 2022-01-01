Omelettes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve omelettes
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Omelette
|$11.00
3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Garden Omelette
|$12.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Denver Omelette Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Omelette
|$10.00
asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, served with house-made english muffin
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Gyro Omelette
|$11.75
3 egg omelette with gyro, onions, green peppers & feta served with hash browns & buttered toast
|Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
|$10.95
3 egg omelette with spinach & feta served with hash browns & buttered toast
|Zorbas Omelette
|$11.95
3 egg omelette with sausage, onions, green peppers & feta served with hash browns & buttered toast
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Western Omelette w/ Cheese
|$13.50
|Cheese Omelette
|$10.95
8 oz Cheese omelette with your choice of cheese and hash browns
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$13.50
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|D-Town Omelette
|$14.50
Two scrambled eggs filled with red onions, roasted red peppers, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, served with a green salad, roasted potatoes, and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Three Saints Denver
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|French Omelette
|$15.00
Herbs, Spinach, Cream Cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Vegan Omelette
|$15.00
v gf | featuring the just egg, contains roasted onions, peppers, follow your heart vegan american cheese, chives, vegan parmesan and shiitake bacon**, choice of breakfast side