Paninis in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve paninis
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.