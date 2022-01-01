Panna cotta in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve panna cotta
American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Panna Cotta
|$13.00
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Vanilla bean panna cotta served with a mixed berry compote.
Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver
|LEMONGRASS PANNA COTTA
|$9.00
raspberry coulis, basil
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Panna Cotta Jar
|$7.00
Buttermilk Panna Cotta, Mixed Berries, Raspberry Coulis
Gluten Free and Egg Free
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Panna Cotta
|$6.00
vanilla bean & raspberry