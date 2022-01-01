Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve paratha

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.50
Paratha Is A Flatbread Spiced Potato Stuffing. (Vegan Upon Request)
Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.50
Lachha Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)$5.00
Mix veg Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Mix veg paratha made with whole wheat flour, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. These potato parathas are best eaten with yogurt. (Vegan Upon Request)
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

PARATHA$3.50
Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
