Paratha in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve paratha
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$4.50
Paratha Is A Flatbread Spiced Potato Stuffing. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$4.50
Lachha Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$5.00
Mix veg Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Mix veg paratha made with whole wheat flour, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. These potato parathas are best eaten with yogurt. (Vegan Upon Request)
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|PARATHA
|$3.50
Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$4.50
Paratha Is A Flatbread Spiced Potato Stuffing. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$5.00
Mix veg Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Mix veg paratha made with whole wheat flour, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. These potato parathas are best eaten with yogurt. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
|$4.50
Lachha Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)