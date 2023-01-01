Pastries in Denver
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Seasonal Pie
|$5.95
peach pie is our current flavor
Just BE Kitchen - Lohi Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Pleasure - Parfait & Pastries (48 hour notice)
|$0.00
Chai Seed Pudding, Fruit Compote, Mixed Pastries & Muffins, Granola.
48 hour notice
Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Flaky Pastry
|$3.00
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Pastry & Cheese Platter (serves 8-10)
|$40.00
Assortment of cubes of cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss cheeses. Alongside our mini house made scones, mini raspberry bear claws. House made jam and grapes is on the side. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
|Breakfast Pastry Platter (serves 8-10)
|$35.00
Assortment of mini scones, mini muffins, mini chocolate croissants, mini raspberry bear claws, and sweet loaf slices. Served with lemon curd, butter and house made jam. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City, O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Pastries
|$0.00
|Pastries ONLY
|$0.00
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Pastry
|$0.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|6oz #8 Buttercup
|$8.00