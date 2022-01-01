Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Patty Melt$12.84
Rye bread, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Russian dressing.
More about Steuben's Uptown
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.00
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PATTY MELT$15.00
The perfect comfort food--served warm with cheddar, tomato, grilled onions, on seeded rye bread
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt Sandwich$12.75
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.00
Swiss Cheese, griddled onions, grilled marble rye
More about The Glenn
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$15.25
8 oz Burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Rye Bread & fries
More about New York Deli News
Patty Melt image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$16.00
2x quarter ounce smash patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, spicy special sauce. served with fries and ketchup
More about The Way Back
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$13.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.99
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.00
6 oz. burger smothered in cheese and onions
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Coleslaw

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wontons

Flan

Stromboli

Kimchi

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston