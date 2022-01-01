Patty melts in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve patty melts
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Patty Melt
|$12.84
Rye bread, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Russian dressing.
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Patty Melt
|$12.00
grilled marble rye, pepper jack & cheddar cheese with grilled red onions
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|PATTY MELT
|$15.00
The perfect comfort food--served warm with cheddar, tomato, grilled onions, on seeded rye bread
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Patty Melt Sandwich
|$12.75
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
Swiss Cheese, griddled onions, grilled marble rye
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Patty Melt
|$15.25
8 oz Burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Rye Bread & fries
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
2x quarter ounce smash patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, spicy special sauce. served with fries and ketchup
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Patty Melt
|$13.99