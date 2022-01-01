Philly cheesesteaks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
1116 Broadway, Denver
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.49
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & White American Cheese on an Amoroso Roll
DIM SUM
Bao Brewhouse
1317 14th St, Denver
|Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings
|$12.88
Wagyu beef, caramelized onion, tri-color peppers, cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy garlic, sweet & spicy Chinese mustard, black sesame (5 per order) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak
|$15.00
v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.
TJ's Sports Bar
7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Taste of Philly - Denver
2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese