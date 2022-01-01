Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

1116 Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$9.49
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & White American Cheese on an Amoroso Roll
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
DIM SUM

Bao Brewhouse

1317 14th St, Denver

Avg 4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings$12.88
Wagyu beef, caramelized onion, tri-color peppers, cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy garlic, sweet & spicy Chinese mustard, black sesame (5 per order) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
More about Bao Brewhouse
Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak$15.00
v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.
More about City O' City
TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack
Taste of Philly - Denver

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$12.49
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Denver
Osage Cafe LLC

1099 Osage Cafe, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$8.50
OC signature seasoned Black Angus Strip Lion, slow roasted to perfection with peppers, onions, and topped with provolone cheese. Choice of a side.
More about Osage Cafe LLC

