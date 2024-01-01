Pineapple fried rice in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|D Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.00
Cashew, grape, onion, egg, yellow curry & soy
Allergens: soy, wheat, shellfish, egg, cashew
|L Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Aloy Thai Eatery - Denver
211 E 7th Ave, Denver
|CRUNCHY PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$17.00
house-roasted cashews, pineapple, raisin, turmeric rice, sweet bell peppers, white onion, green onion, and carrots
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar
1700 Platte St #140, denver
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$27.00
Fried rice chicken and shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, yellow curry powder with soy sauce and topped with green onion.
Swing Thai - Tennyson
4370 Tennyson St, Denver
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00