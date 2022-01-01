Po boy in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp Po' Boy image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Tempura Fried Gulf Shrimp, TNT Oil, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Yum Yum Sauce, Amoroso Roll served with Creole French Fries
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Shrimp Po'Boy - Thursday Special$13.91
Fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce.
More about Steuben's Uptown
Asian Cajun image

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Po Boy$14.95
More about Asian Cajun
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Coors Beer Battered Shrimp, Sea Sauce Slaw, Red Onion on a Potato Roll
More about Denver Milk Market
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and spicy remoulade served on a hoagie roll.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oyster Po-Boy$16.00
Six fried oysters, arugula, tomato, remoulade sauce, on a toasted roll
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy image

 

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

1134 N Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
More about Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$12.25
Tempura battered and fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chipotle mayo inside a brioche hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
More about The French Press
Consumer pic

 

Wild Taco - Governors Park

215 East 7th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po-Boy$6.25
masa fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo
More about Wild Taco - Governors Park
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Your Way Po' Boy$14.50
choice of BBQ beef brisket, Polidori andouille sausage, fried chicken or portobello mushroom served on a Dutch Crunch hoagie roll; pickeled green tomatoes;apple coleslaw; sweet chili aioli; field greens; and serrano buttermild aioli
More about Four Friends Kitchen

