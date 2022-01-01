Po boy in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve po boy
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.00
Tempura Fried Gulf Shrimp, TNT Oil, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Yum Yum Sauce, Amoroso Roll served with Creole French Fries
More about Steuben's Uptown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Shrimp Po'Boy - Thursday Special
|$13.91
Fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce.
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00
Coors Beer Battered Shrimp, Sea Sauce Slaw, Red Onion on a Potato Roll
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and spicy remoulade served on a hoagie roll.
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Oyster Po-Boy
|$16.00
Six fried oysters, arugula, tomato, remoulade sauce, on a toasted roll
More about Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
1134 N Broadway, Denver
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$17.00
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.25
Tempura battered and fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chipotle mayo inside a brioche hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
More about Wild Taco - Governors Park
Wild Taco - Governors Park
215 East 7th Avenue, Denver
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$6.25
masa fried shrimp, cajun remoulade, lettuce, pico de gallo
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
More about Four Friends Kitchen
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Your Way Po' Boy
|$14.50
choice of BBQ beef brisket, Polidori andouille sausage, fried chicken or portobello mushroom served on a Dutch Crunch hoagie roll; pickeled green tomatoes;apple coleslaw; sweet chili aioli; field greens; and serrano buttermild aioli