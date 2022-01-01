Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POPCORN Chicken$13.00
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
More about Mono Mono
Basil Popcorn Chicken image

 

Poke House

2420 17th St #102, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Popcorn Chicken$6.99
Lightly battered chicken nugget pieces. Deep fried and tossed in basil leaves and spices. (Spice levels adjustable upon request)
More about Poke House
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$13.00
Homemade Aioli Dipping Sauce on the Side
More about Mono Mono 2
Item pic

 

The Mac Shack

5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Deep fried chicken with your choice of mac and cheese or salted fries
More about The Mac Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Icky Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Popcorn Chicken, tossed in our Chile-Lime Fish Sauce Caramel. Garnished with Sesame and Cilantro. Served with Lime and Sunomono Cucumbers.
More about Lunchboxx

