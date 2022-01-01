Popcorn chicken in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|POPCORN Chicken
|$13.00
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
Poke House
2420 17th St #102, Denver
|Basil Popcorn Chicken
|$6.99
Lightly battered chicken nugget pieces. Deep fried and tossed in basil leaves and spices. (Spice levels adjustable upon request)
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popcorn Chicken
|$13.00
Homemade Aioli Dipping Sauce on the Side
The Mac Shack
5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Deep fried chicken with your choice of mac and cheese or salted fries