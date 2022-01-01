Pork chops in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pork chops
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|pork chops
|$14.00
two tender grilled pork chops
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Pork Chops
|$17.95
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Pork Chops and Eggs
|$16.99
Two 5oz Bone In Chops!
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Pork Chop
|$33.00
PUMPKIN SEED CRUSTED SCOTTISH SALMON
Sweet corn bisque, black forbidden rice, asparagus, heirloom cherry tomato
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|French Cut Bone In Pork Chop
|$24.00
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$21.00
Corner Post Meats Pork Chop, Pear & Arugula Salad, Smashed Potatoes, White Bean Puree, Mustard Cream Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Grilled Pork Chops and Eggs
|$15.99
|Country Fried Pork Chops and Eggs
|$15.99
|Country Fried Pork Chop Dinner
|$22.99
2 Breaded and Fried, Thin bone in pork chops, COVERED in Country Sausage Gravy...with 2 sides and a salad choice.