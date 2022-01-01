Prime ribs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve prime ribs
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|10 oz. Prime Rib AU JUS*
|$28.00
With a Baked Potato & Spiced Heirloom Carrots.
Glo
4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver
|PRIME RIB SHOYU
|$18.00
chicken broth, dashi, seared prime rib, onsen egg, marinated mushrooms, bok choy, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot
*Cannot be made gluten free
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Prime Rib Dip
|$16.50
Sliced thin slow roasted prime rib roast, rosemary aioli, aged provolone, warm black truffle jus, pickled red onions, baguette
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|16 oz. Prime Rib
|$38.00
|Half Pound Slow Roasted Prime Rib French Dip
|$22.00
Caramelized Vidalia onions, salty jus, horseradish cream, crispy shoestring fries.
|12 oz. Prime Rib
|$30.00