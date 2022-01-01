Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve prime ribs

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10 oz. Prime Rib AU JUS*$28.00
With a Baked Potato & Spiced Heirloom Carrots.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Glo

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB SHOYU$18.00
chicken broth, dashi, seared prime rib, onsen egg, marinated mushrooms, bok choy, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot
*Cannot be made gluten free
More about Glo
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib Dip$16.50
Sliced thin slow roasted prime rib roast, rosemary aioli, aged provolone, warm black truffle jus, pickled red onions, baguette
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16 oz. Prime Rib$38.00
Half Pound Slow Roasted Prime Rib French Dip$22.00
Caramelized Vidalia onions, salty jus, horseradish cream, crispy shoestring fries.
12 oz. Prime Rib$30.00
More about Officer's Club
Prime Rib Dinner for Two image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib Dinner for Two$65.00
16 oz prime rib, country-style mashed potatoes, little gem salad + horseradish. Eat it together or six feet apart. Available for pick-up or delivery starting ay 5pm.
More about Call

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

French Toast

Sliders

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Enchiladas

Mango Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston