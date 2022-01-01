Pudding in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pudding
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Seasonal Bread Pudding
|$10.00
cinnamon crunch bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream, home-made caramel sauce, and a brûléed graham cracker
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Butterscotch Pudding
|$6.42
House made butterscotch pudding and caramel sauce, topped w/ fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate pearls
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Side Banana Pudding
|$3.50
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Chef's Bread Pudding - changes daily
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
cinnamon stewed apples, vanilla swiss meringue, and maple syrup
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$4.25
|Banana Pudding
|$4.25
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$13.00
Banana Bread Pudding, Banana Cream, Rum Caramel Sauce, Bruleed Bananas, Cardamom Crumble with Vanilla Rum Ice Cream
The Truffle Table
2556 15th Street, Denver
|Chocolate Pudding
|$8.00
The best chocolate pudding you'll ever eat
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Bread Pudding Toast
|$10.00
bread pudding french toast | white chocolate sauce | fresh raspberries
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Lifted - Chia Seed Pudding
|$7.50
Coconut Cream, Strawberry Basil Compote, Grain-free Granola
NF Option, EF, VG
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|Little Man (Banana Pudding)
|$7.75
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Rice Pudding
|$4.95
12 oz vanilla rice pudding with raisins made from arborio rice and topped with whipped cream
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Banana Pudding
|$4.25
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Chocolate Smore Pudding Jar
|$8.25
graham cracker, fired marshmallows, dark chocolate shavings
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|CARROT PUDDING
|$6.00
One of the well known desserts of India. Ground carrots, milk & sugar stewing over a low heat, & are decorated with chopped nuts & raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
|RICE PUDDING(KHEER)
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice blended with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Carrot Pudding
|$8.00
Popular dessert of India. Grated carrots, milk & sugar simmering over a low heat, & are garnished with chopped nuts & raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
|Rice Pudding (Kheer) (Tray)
|$68.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Banana Pudding
|$2.50
nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, banana, whipped cream
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Butterscotch Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served with Vanilla Gelato & House-Whipped Cream.
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Banana Cream Pudding
|$2.50
nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, whipped cream and sliced bananas
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Bread Pudding
|$6.50
server with warm, gooey bourbon sauce
(add Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream +$2.40)
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|BUTTERSCOTCH PUDDING
|$8.00
chantilly, chocolate hazelnut cookie
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Caramel sauce, whipped cream and pineapple.
Nola Jane
1435 Market St, Denver
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$12.00