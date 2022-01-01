Pulled pork sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of juicy Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.75
