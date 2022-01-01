Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve quesadillas

Build Your Quesadilla image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Quesadilla$8.49
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, and Mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of meat for a upcharge 7.50
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
Main pic

 

Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)

5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Steak Quesadilla$4.24
More about Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)
Fried Quesadilla de Requeson image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Quesadilla de Requeson$6.00
fried blue corn quesadilla stuffed with requeson (mexican ricotta), onions and epazote. served with a jalapeno cilantro salsa.
More about Bellota
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla$12.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLAS EL NIÑO$4.95
White cheddar cheese layered in a six-inch flour tortilla, grilled and served with a side of rice.
PB & J QUESADILLA$4.95
Our version of a PB&J - grilled nine-inch flour tortilla filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly.
QUESADILLAS$11.95
Flour tortillas layered with cheddar cheese, roasted chile poblano and mushrooms. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.59
Diced Green chili and scallions. Served with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
Kids Quesadilla (Cheese Only)$8.00
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Sisters Quesadilla$8.00
Your choice of protein with CO pinto beans, queso fresco, squash, and huitlacoche aioli.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$3.50
More about The French Press
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
More about Cherry Cricket
El Jefe image

 

El Jefe

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plantain Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken, asadero cheese, plantains. Served with crema and salsa roja
More about El Jefe
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green onions, Whole Green Chile strip, Sour cream, Guacamole & Salsa. Add Chicken $1, Ground Beef $1.50 & Steak or shrimp $2.
More about The Glenn
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.45
Giant flour tortilla filled with melty four-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes & jalapeños, topped with sour cream & green onion.
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla$11.00
Breakfast Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs
More about Denver Milk Market
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Quesadillas$13.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage, potato and side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla$14.00
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch.
EF.
*Contains nuts & seeds, can be made
seed free
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
House tortilla and cheddar wiz (vegan cheese house made with veggies & herbs).
Contains nuts
More about Just Be Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe chihuahua

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
This appetizer plate comes with a toasted tortilla packed with melted Mexican blended cheese and a choice of your favorite protein. This plate is served with a side of rich sour cream, homemade guacamole, colorful pico de gallo, and fresh lettuce.
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
This kids entree comes with a toasted tortilla packed with melted Mexican blend cheese and a choice of your favorite protein. This plate is served with a wholesome side of traditional beans and Spanish rice.
More about Cafe chihuahua
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
Tripas Quesadilla**$10.25
Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
More about Tacos El Metate
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Roasted Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortilla, grilled onions, rice, slow roasted chicken serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese, served with chicken chili jus, crema & salsa fresca.
Large Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with Chihuahua and Pepper Jack
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$15.00
Roasted poblanos, mushrooms, grilled onions, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, avocado salsa, crema & salsa fresca.
More about North County
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Special$9.00
Pepper jack & cheddar melted in a flour tortilla with avocado, lettuce, salsa & sour cream.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
Choice of rice and beans or french fries.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
Choice of rice and beans or french fries.
Quesadillas$15.50
Grilled chicken, steak, or Chili Lime Chicken.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$2.50
More about The French Press
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Cheese quesadilla served with waffle fries
Breakfast Quesadilla$13.99
Eggs, black beans and cheddar cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas, served with potato, sour cream and salsa fresca.
More about The Cozy Cottage
Item pic

 

Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gringa quesadilla$12.00
Pastor/ Pineapple/ Onions/ cilantro/ flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Mundo Verde Quesadilla$12.00
Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla
More about Machete
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$4.29
Tres Cheese Quesadilla$5.59
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$7.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mundo Verde quesadilla$12.00
Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla
Gringa Quesadilla$12.00
Pastor/ Pineapple/ Onions/cilantro/ Flour Tortilla
Pollo Rostizado quesadilla$12.00
Rotisserie chiken/ Blue corn tortilla/ Salsa verde
More about Machete UNION STATION

