Quesadillas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve quesadillas
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$8.49
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Grilled Flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, and Mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of meat for a upcharge 7.50
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)
5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater
|5 Steak Quesadilla
|$4.24
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Fried Quesadilla de Requeson
|$6.00
fried blue corn quesadilla stuffed with requeson (mexican ricotta), onions and epazote. served with a jalapeno cilantro salsa.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|QUESADILLAS EL NIÑO
|$4.95
White cheddar cheese layered in a six-inch flour tortilla, grilled and served with a side of rice.
|PB & J QUESADILLA
|$4.95
Our version of a PB&J - grilled nine-inch flour tortilla filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly.
|QUESADILLAS
|$11.95
Flour tortillas layered with cheddar cheese, roasted chile poblano and mushrooms. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Quesadilla
|$8.59
Diced Green chili and scallions. Served with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
|Kids Quesadilla (Cheese Only)
|$8.00
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|3 Sisters Quesadilla
|$8.00
Your choice of protein with CO pinto beans, queso fresco, squash, and huitlacoche aioli.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Quesadilla
|$3.50
El Jefe
2450 West 44th, denver
|Plantain Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, asadero cheese, plantains. Served with crema and salsa roja
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.50
Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green onions, Whole Green Chile strip, Sour cream, Guacamole & Salsa. Add Chicken $1, Ground Beef $1.50 & Steak or shrimp $2.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|Quesadilla
|$10.45
Giant flour tortilla filled with melty four-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes & jalapeños, topped with sour cream & green onion.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$7.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Breakfast Quesadillas
|$13.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage, potato and side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla
|$14.00
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch.
EF.
*Contains nuts & seeds, can be made
seed free
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
House tortilla and cheddar wiz (vegan cheese house made with veggies & herbs).
Contains nuts
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
This appetizer plate comes with a toasted tortilla packed with melted Mexican blended cheese and a choice of your favorite protein. This plate is served with a side of rich sour cream, homemade guacamole, colorful pico de gallo, and fresh lettuce.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
This kids entree comes with a toasted tortilla packed with melted Mexican blend cheese and a choice of your favorite protein. This plate is served with a wholesome side of traditional beans and Spanish rice.
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Tripas Quesadilla**
|$10.25
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Slow Roasted Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, grilled onions, rice, slow roasted chicken serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese, served with chicken chili jus, crema & salsa fresca.
|Large Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla with Chihuahua and Pepper Jack
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$15.00
Roasted poblanos, mushrooms, grilled onions, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, avocado salsa, crema & salsa fresca.
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Quesadilla Special
|$9.00
Pepper jack & cheddar melted in a flour tortilla with avocado, lettuce, salsa & sour cream.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
Choice of rice and beans or french fries.
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.50
Choice of rice and beans or french fries.
|Quesadillas
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, steak, or Chili Lime Chicken.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Quesadilla
|$2.50
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Cheese quesadilla served with waffle fries
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$13.99
Eggs, black beans and cheddar cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas, served with potato, sour cream and salsa fresca.
Machete
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Gringa quesadilla
|$12.00
Pastor/ Pineapple/ Onions/ cilantro/ flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Mundo Verde Quesadilla
|$12.00
Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.29
|Tres Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.59
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Mundo Verde quesadilla
|$12.00
Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Tortilla
|Gringa Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pastor/ Pineapple/ Onions/cilantro/ Flour Tortilla
|Pollo Rostizado quesadilla
|$12.00
Rotisserie chiken/ Blue corn tortilla/ Salsa verde
