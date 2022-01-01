Quiche in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve quiche
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|LE QUICHE
|$12.00
roasted tomato, garlic, potato, chive, and parmesan
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Quiche Lorraine - Whole
|$32.00
Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese.
*Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.
|Quiche Lorraine - Slice
|$6.00
|Quiche Veggie - Slice
|$6.00
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Seasonal Housemade Quiche
|$13.50
Fresh torn herbs, cherry tomato, & frisee salad
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Quiche Paysanne
|$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère
|Vegetable Quiche
|$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust filled with Egg, Cream, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Family Sized Quiche - Veggie
|$23.00
|Family Sized Quiche - Southwest Veggie
|$23.00
|Family Sized Quiche - Chorizo with Peppers
|$23.00
Chorizo with roasted red peppers, spices, cheddar cheese, onions
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Bake Shop Meat Quiche of the Day
|$9.00
Slice of meat quiche with mixed greens
|Whole Bake Shop Meat Quiche (feeds 8)
|$32.00
Frozen bake shop meat quiche
|Whole Bake Shop Vegetarian Quiche (feeds 8)
|$30.00
Frozen bake shop vegetarian quiche