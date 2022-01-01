Quiche in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LE QUICHE$12.00
roasted tomato, garlic, potato, chive, and parmesan
More about Fox Run Cafe
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine - Whole$32.00
Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese.
*Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.
Quiche Lorraine - Slice$6.00
Quiche Veggie - Slice$6.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasonal Housemade Quiche$13.50
Fresh torn herbs, cherry tomato, & frisee salad
More about Ivy on 7th
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON QUICHE$9.00
More about Unravel Coffee
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Paysanne$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère
Vegetable Quiche$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust filled with Egg, Cream, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions image

 

Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Sized Quiche - Veggie$23.00
Family Sized Quiche - Southwest Veggie$23.00
Family Sized Quiche - Chorizo with Peppers$23.00
Chorizo with roasted red peppers, spices, cheddar cheese, onions
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bake Shop Meat Quiche of the Day$9.00
Slice of meat quiche with mixed greens
Whole Bake Shop Meat Quiche (feeds 8)$32.00
Frozen bake shop meat quiche
Whole Bake Shop Vegetarian Quiche (feeds 8)$30.00
Frozen bake shop vegetarian quiche
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Kochi Cafe

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon and Cheddar Quiche$5.75
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche$5.75
More about Kochi Cafe

