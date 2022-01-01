Quinoa salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve quinoa salad
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - Belmar
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Black Bean Quinoa Salad
|$11.25
Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin
vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF) (VEG)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Quinoa Salad
|$11.75
Arugula and Spinach, almonds, cucumber, avocado, apples, golden raisins, Citrus Honey Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Black Bean Quinoa Salad
|$11.25
Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF) (VEG)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|Chick Pea & Quinoa Salad
|$6.00
Quinoa, garbanzo beans, cucumber, cranberries, red onion, parsley and garlic. Tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
red quinoa, arugula, tomato, radish, carrots, marcona almonds & white balsamic vinaigrette