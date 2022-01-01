Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Belmar

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Quinoa Salad$11.25
Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin
vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF) (VEG)
More about The French Press - Belmar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$11.75
Arugula and Spinach, almonds, cucumber, avocado, apples, golden raisins, Citrus Honey Vinaigrette
More about Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Quinoa Salad$11.25
Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF) (VEG)
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chick Pea & Quinoa Salad$6.00
Quinoa, garbanzo beans, cucumber, cranberries, red onion, parsley and garlic. Tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$13.00
red quinoa, arugula, tomato, radish, carrots, marcona almonds & white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Salt & Grinder
Banner pic

 

The Radiator

2139 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
QUINOA SALAD$9.95
Romaine, spinach, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries with vinaigrette.
More about The Radiator

