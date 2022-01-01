Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve rasmalai

Item pic

 

Spice Room - Colfax Ave

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$7.00
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with spongy cottage cheese balls dunked into aromatic milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the best Indian sweet dessert. It Is a gluten-free dessert.
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Item pic

 

Spice Room - 38th Ave

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$7.00
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with spongy cottage cheese balls dunked into aromatic milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the best Indian sweet dessert. It Is a gluten-free dessert.
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave - 1120 East 6th Avenue

1120 East 6th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RASMALAI$7.00
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with light cottage cheese balls dunked into fragrant milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the finest Indian sweet desserts. (3 pc)
More about Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave - 1120 East 6th Avenue

