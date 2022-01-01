Rasmalai in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve rasmalai
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Rasmalai
|$7.00
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Rasmalai
|$7.00
Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave - 1120 East 6th Avenue
1120 East 6th Avenue, Denver
|RASMALAI
|$7.00
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with light cottage cheese balls dunked into fragrant milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the finest Indian sweet desserts. (3 pc)