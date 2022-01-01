Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
OG Cheese Ravioli$17.00
marinara, grana padano, parsley
Bison Ravioli$20.00
braised colorado bison, marinara, shallots, onons, grana padano, parsley
Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce, parmesan, and basil
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Ravioli$21.00
goat cheese, pea shoots, butter, black sesame cumin salt
More about The Bindery
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli$35.00
gruyère fondue, caramelized onion jus, crispy Parmesan
More about Restaurant Olivia
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$7.00
6 per order. Served with Lou's Marinara (Vegetarian)
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli with Red Sauce$5.95
Toasted Ravioli$11.00
Legend has it that Morey Amsterdam first taught our cooks to make this simple favorite.
Baked Ravioli$18.00
Cheese ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$12.99
6 Jumbo cheese raviolis smothered in our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and served with two garlic knots.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli - Four Cheese and Spinach$15.95
Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cart Driver

2239 West 30th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Pea Ravioli$16.00
English pea sacchetti, ricotta, pecorino, agrumato, mint
More about Cart Driver
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.00
Smoked bacon, spinach, brown butter, parmigiano
Cheese Ravioli$17.00
8 cheese stuffed raviolis with choice of sauce; marinara, alfredo, half & half, or garlic butter & herbs
Toasted Ravioli$10.00
cheese filling, herb breadcrumbs, marinara
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Ravioli$17.00
lamb sausage, green garlic, bloomsdale spinach, pecorino
- can't be made gluten free -
More about Coperta
City O' City image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$11.00
spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cashew ricotta, garlic confit, served with a side of basil pesto
More about City O' City
Washington Park Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli of the day - dinner$25.00
Wild Mushrooms:
Grilled chicken carbonara, bacon, mushrooms, broccolini, cracked black pepper, garlic parmesan sauce
Ravioli of the day:$19.00
Wild Mushrooms:
Grilled chicken carbonara, bacon, mushrooms, broccolini, cracked black pepper, garlic parmesan sauce
More about Washington Park Grille
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$12.49
6 Jumbo cheese raviolis smothered in our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and served with two garlic knots.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Item pic

 

Mana Thai

510 Third Ave, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Ravioli$8.99
Boiled Wonton skins stuffed like a ravioli with shrimp, pork, chicken, mushrooms, and green onion. Served with homemade black soy sauce (6 pcs)
More about Mana Thai

