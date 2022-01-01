Ravioli in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve ravioli
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|OG Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
marinara, grana padano, parsley
|Bison Ravioli
|$20.00
braised colorado bison, marinara, shallots, onons, grana padano, parsley
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.00
Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce, parmesan, and basil
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Carrot Ravioli
|$21.00
goat cheese, pea shoots, butter, black sesame cumin salt
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Ravioli
|$35.00
gruyère fondue, caramelized onion jus, crispy Parmesan
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.00
6 per order. Served with Lou's Marinara (Vegetarian)
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Ravioli with Red Sauce
|$5.95
|Toasted Ravioli
|$11.00
Legend has it that Morey Amsterdam first taught our cooks to make this simple favorite.
|Baked Ravioli
|$18.00
Cheese ravioli baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.99
6 Jumbo cheese raviolis smothered in our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and served with two garlic knots.
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Ravioli - Four Cheese and Spinach
|$15.95
Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.
Cart Driver
2239 West 30th Avenue, Denver
|English Pea Ravioli
|$16.00
English pea sacchetti, ricotta, pecorino, agrumato, mint
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$17.00
Smoked bacon, spinach, brown butter, parmigiano
|Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
8 cheese stuffed raviolis with choice of sauce; marinara, alfredo, half & half, or garlic butter & herbs
|Toasted Ravioli
|$10.00
cheese filling, herb breadcrumbs, marinara
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Goat Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
lamb sausage, green garlic, bloomsdale spinach, pecorino
- can't be made gluten free -
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Ravioli
|$11.00
spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cashew ricotta, garlic confit, served with a side of basil pesto
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Ravioli of the day - dinner
|$25.00
Wild Mushrooms:
Grilled chicken carbonara, bacon, mushrooms, broccolini, cracked black pepper, garlic parmesan sauce
|Ravioli of the day:
|$19.00
Wild Mushrooms:
Grilled chicken carbonara, bacon, mushrooms, broccolini, cracked black pepper, garlic parmesan sauce
