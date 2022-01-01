Rigatoni in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Mushroom Rigatoni
|$18.00
rigatoni pasta, white wine cream sauce, fresh mushrooms, onions, shallots, garlic, grana padano, parsley
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Pesto Rigatoni
|$22.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in basil pesto sauce with artichoke hearts and pepperoncini peppers.
|Rigatoni with Butter
|$4.95
|Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
More about Milk Market - Denver
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Milk Market - Denver
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Baked Rigatoni
|$19.00
San Marzano Tomatoes with Wild Boar Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Ricotta.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Rigatoni Mezze
|$17.00
Tomato basil Parmesan cream. GF Option, Vegetarian.
More about Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$16.00
house made slow cooked ragu meat sauce, shaved parmesan, basil
More about DIo MIo
PASTA • TAPAS
DIo MIo
3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
fennel sausage, kale, chili, breadcrumbs, pecorino
More about Abrusci's Fire and Vine
Abrusci's Fire and Vine
2200 Youngfield St., Lakewood
|GF Family Rigatoni & Sausage
|$52.00
|Family Rigatoni & Sausage
|$42.00
|Rigatoni & Sausage
|$18.75
Italian Sausage, Onion, Garlic, Basil,
Tomato Cream