Salad bowl in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve salad bowl

Little Finch - Blake St

1490 16th Street Mall, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl of Salad$12.00
a bowl of our prepared salad of the day served with baguette
More about Little Finch - Blake St
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Salad Bowl$18.00
Snow Crab Mix / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice
More about Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Wild Taco Denver

215 East 7th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Bowl$10.00
romaine, tri-colored bell peppers, cotija, pickled carrots, zucchini, corn, avocado, sriracha ranch.
choice of: chicken, carnitas, bulgogi beef, rajas (each option +2), shrimp +2, KFT +3 steak +3, buffalo skirt steak +4
More about Wild Taco Denver
Item pic

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Saigon Rice Noodle Salad Bowl$16.00
Pickled Vegetables, Nuoc Cham (V)
Saigon Rice Noodle Salad Bowl$16.00
Sweet Lemongrass Glazed, Pickled Vegetables, Nuoc Cham* (V)
More about Yumcha
Consumer pic

 

Osage Cafe & Mercado

1015 Osage Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Power Bowl Salad$7.50
Butternut Squash, Quinoa, Brussels Sprouts, Avocado, Spring Mix, and Maple Dijon Dressing.
More about Osage Cafe & Mercado

