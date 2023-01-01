Salad bowl in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve salad bowl
Little Finch - Blake St
1490 16th Street Mall, Denver
|Bowl of Salad
|$12.00
a bowl of our prepared salad of the day served with baguette
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Crab Salad Bowl
|$18.00
Snow Crab Mix / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice
Wild Taco Denver
215 East 7th Avenue, Denver
|Salad Bowl
|$10.00
romaine, tri-colored bell peppers, cotija, pickled carrots, zucchini, corn, avocado, sriracha ranch.
choice of: chicken, carnitas, bulgogi beef, rajas (each option +2), shrimp +2, KFT +3 steak +3, buffalo skirt steak +4
Yumcha
1520 16th St, Denver
|Saigon Rice Noodle Salad Bowl
|$16.00
Pickled Vegetables, Nuoc Cham (V)
