Salad wrap in Denver

Little Finch - Blake St
1490 16th Street Mall, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
buffalo chicken salad tossed with kale and bleu cheese wrapped in romaine and a flour tortilla
|Chicken & Kale Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.50
roasted chicken breasts, rolled in a flour tortilla with romaine, kale, parmigiano-reggiano and caesar dressing
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$16.00
Diced Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine, CHOICE of Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Chili Tortilla
Lucky Bird
5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Crispy or roasted chicken, pepitas, cranberries, scallions, slaw, tomato, cheddar, tortilla.