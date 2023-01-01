Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve salad wrap

Consumer pic

 

Little Finch - Blake St

1490 16th Street Mall, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
buffalo chicken salad tossed with kale and bleu cheese wrapped in romaine and a flour tortilla
Chicken & Kale Caesar Salad Wrap$10.50
roasted chicken breasts, rolled in a flour tortilla with romaine, kale, parmigiano-reggiano and caesar dressing
More about Little Finch - Blake St
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad Wrap$16.00
Diced Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine, CHOICE of Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Chili Tortilla
More about Colorado Campfire
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Crispy or roasted chicken, pepitas, cranberries, scallions, slaw, tomato, cheddar, tortilla.
More about Lucky Bird
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar and Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped salad wrap$9.00
Med Salad Wrap$9.00
Chicken caesar salad wrap$9.00
More about Stoney's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Pies

Caprese Salad

Clams

Chicken Curry

Fritters

Chicken Tikka Masala

Lassi

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston