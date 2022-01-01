Salmon in Denver

Sweet Citrus Salmon image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Denver Poke Company

1550 Platte St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
Spicy Salmon
Salmon marinated in our spicy poki sauce, served with kimchi, cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, avocado, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, and sesame seeds.
Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
Salmon Bowl image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Miso Glazed Salmon$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Salmon$3.00
Preserved Meyer lemon, smoked salmon roe, sesame seeds. GF
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Pesto Bowl$13.99
Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, basil pesto & a dollop of sour cream.
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

Sushi Ronin

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
SHAKE - SALMON$9.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
SHAKE - SALMON$9.00
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Salad$16.00
spinach, strawberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette
New Style Salmon image

 

Ototo Den

1501 S Pearl st, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New Style Salmon$16.00
6 pieces of Scottish King Salmon lightly seared with sizzling hot sesame-olive oil that has been infused with garlic, chives, cilantro, and julienned ginger. Finished with a yuzu soy
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll image

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
Salmon Bowl image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$24.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Cucumber, Wakeme, Pineapple Relish, Avocado, Wasabi Vin (gf)(nf)
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Belly Tartare Tostada$7.00
Sesame, scallions, Serrano chilis, orange, preserved ginger.
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Pontchartrain$25.00
Crispy Skin-on Scottish Salmon, Stone Ground Cheese Grits, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Blue Crab, Crawfish Tail, Tosso Ham & Shrimp Butter.
SALMON HAND ROLL image

 

Tiny Giant Sushi

1601 19th Street, Suite 150, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON HAND ROLL$5.00
Salmon (2pc)$5.00
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke$15.00
Yuzu Salmon Handroll$6.00
Salmon Burger$14.00
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Poke$15.50
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$15.00
Nigiri Ora King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri Ora King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Grilled Achiote Salmon image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Achiote Salmon$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shake (Salmon)$8.00
Blackened Salmon & Roasted Beet Salad image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon & Roasted Beet Salad$19.00
goat cheese, kale, corn, organic carrots, quinoa almond gronola, citrus vinaigrette
Miso Salmon Bowl image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Salmon Bowl$19.00
furikake, soft-boiled egg, cured cucumber, green onion
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL image

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
