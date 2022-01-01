Salmon in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • POKE
Denver Poke Company
1550 Platte St, Denver
|Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
|Spicy Salmon
Salmon marinated in our spicy poki sauce, served with kimchi, cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, avocado, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, and sesame seeds.
|Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Salmon Bowl
|$14.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Scallion, Yuzu Ponzu, Wasabi Tobiko, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Miso Glazed Salmon
|$15.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Confit Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Miso Mustard, Charred Lemon
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|*Salmon
|$3.00
Preserved Meyer lemon, smoked salmon roe, sesame seeds. GF
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Smoked Salmon Pesto Bowl
|$13.99
Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, basil pesto & a dollop of sour cream.
SUSHI
Sushi Ronin
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
|SHAKE - SALMON
|$9.00
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$13.00
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$13.00
|SHAKE - SALMON
|$9.00
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
spinach, strawberries, walnuts, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Ototo Den
1501 S Pearl st, Denver
|New Style Salmon
|$16.00
6 pieces of Scottish King Salmon lightly seared with sizzling hot sesame-olive oil that has been infused with garlic, chives, cilantro, and julienned ginger. Finished with a yuzu soy
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll
|$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Miso Glazed Salmon, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Cucumber, Wakeme, Pineapple Relish, Avocado, Wasabi Vin (gf)(nf)
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Salmon Belly Tartare Tostada
|$7.00
Sesame, scallions, Serrano chilis, orange, preserved ginger.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Salmon Pontchartrain
|$25.00
Crispy Skin-on Scottish Salmon, Stone Ground Cheese Grits, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Blue Crab, Crawfish Tail, Tosso Ham & Shrimp Butter.
Tiny Giant Sushi
1601 19th Street, Suite 150, Denver
|SALMON HAND ROLL
|$5.00
|Salmon (2pc)
|$5.00
Tammens Fish Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Salmon Poke
|$15.00
|Yuzu Salmon Handroll
|$6.00
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Nigiri Ora King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Grilled Achiote Salmon
|$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Shake (Salmon)
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Blackened Salmon & Roasted Beet Salad
|$19.00
goat cheese, kale, corn, organic carrots, quinoa almond gronola, citrus vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Miso Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
furikake, soft-boiled egg, cured cucumber, green onion