Samosa in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve samosa
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.00
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. (Contain Gluten)
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$6.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in wheat dough.(Contains Gluten)
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Vegetable Samosa (2pc)
|$6.00
For those of you who have never tried one, a samosa is basically a deep-fried savory appetizer that is stuffed with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)
|Samosa Chat
|$4.99
One Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. Crispy Samosa Chaat is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. (Contains Gluten)
|Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (Tray)
|$34.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)