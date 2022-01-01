Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve samosa

Tikka and Grill image

 

Tikka and Grill

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa Chaat$9.00
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. (Contain Gluten)
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$6.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in wheat dough.(Contains Gluten)
More about Tikka and Grill
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$6.00
For those of you who have never tried one, a samosa is basically a deep-fried savory appetizer that is stuffed with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)
Samosa Chat$4.99
One Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. Crispy Samosa Chaat is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. (Contains Gluten)
Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (Tray)$34.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Main pic

 

Crescent Moon Empanadas

1901 Wazee Street Unit 6, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Empanada Samosa$5.00
Spicy potatoes, peas, onions, garlic, mustard seeds.
More about Crescent Moon Empanadas

