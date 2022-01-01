Samosa chaat in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve samosa chaat
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.00
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. (Contain Gluten)
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Vegetable Samosa Chaat (1/2 Tray)
|$44.00
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. Crispy Samosa Chaat is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. (Contains Gluten)