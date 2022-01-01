Sashimi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve sashimi
More about RONIN LOWRY
RONIN LOWRY
7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver
|JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)
|$24.00
|JALAPENO SASHIMI (5 PCS) - GLUTEN FREE
|$24.00
|SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)
|$40.00
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|*Sashimi Salmon App
|$15.00
Preserved Meyer lemon, salmo roe, micro greens, fried rice cracker. GF
More about SUSHI RONIN
SUSHI
SUSHI RONIN
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
|JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)
|$24.00
|SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)
|$40.00
|CHIRASHI - SASHIMI COMBO (10pcs)
|$38.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)
|$40.00
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil
|$17.00
seared salmon sashimi, black garlic oil, yuzu soy sauce, ginger, garlic, mango salsa, cilantro, micro green
|*Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper
|$18.00
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green, yozu ponzu sauce
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Sashimi Coho Salmon
|$17.00
dill kewpie aioli, ikura, chive
|Sashimi Sockeye Salmon
|$17.00
Served neat
|Sashimi Scallop
|$17.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
More about TOKIO
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Kobe Beef (TOKIO Sashimi)
|$26.00
|Unagi Sashimi
|$4.25
|Masuno Suke Sashimi
|$5.50
KING SALMON
More about Mizu Izakaya
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Sashimi Lollipop
|$16.00
Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / Wrapped in Cucumber / Soy White Onion Vinaigrette
|New Style Salmon Sashimi
|$20.00
6pc Salmon Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers and Onion / Micro Herbs / Citrus Soy Dressing
|Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi
|$22.00
6pcs Yellowtail Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers / Micro Herbs / Jalapenos / Smoked Aged Soy Dressing