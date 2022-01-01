Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve sashimi

Banner pic

 

RONIN LOWRY

7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)$24.00
JALAPENO SASHIMI (5 PCS) - GLUTEN FREE$24.00
SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)$40.00
More about RONIN LOWRY
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Sashimi Salmon App$15.00
Preserved Meyer lemon, salmo roe, micro greens, fried rice cracker. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

SUSHI RONIN

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
JALAPENO SASHIMI (5pc)$24.00
SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)$40.00
CHIRASHI - SASHIMI COMBO (10pcs)$38.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
SASHIMI SET (12 pcs)$40.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*New Style Sashimi with Black Garlic Oil$17.00
seared salmon sashimi, black garlic oil, yuzu soy sauce, ginger, garlic, mango salsa, cilantro, micro green
*Yellowtail Sashimi with Serrano pepper$18.00
Yellowtail sashimi, Serrano pepper, cilantro, micro green, yozu ponzu sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Coho Salmon$17.00
dill kewpie aioli, ikura, chive
Sashimi Sockeye Salmon$17.00
Served neat
Sashimi Scallop$17.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Kobe Beef (TOKIO Sashimi)$26.00
Unagi Sashimi$4.25
Masuno Suke Sashimi$5.50
KING SALMON
More about TOKIO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Lollipop$16.00
Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / Wrapped in Cucumber / Soy White Onion Vinaigrette
New Style Salmon Sashimi$20.00
6pc Salmon Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers and Onion / Micro Herbs / Citrus Soy Dressing
Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi$22.00
6pcs Yellowtail Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers / Micro Herbs / Jalapenos / Smoked Aged Soy Dressing
More about Mizu Izakaya
Main pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar

433 S teller st, lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Small$28.00
Sashimi Supreme$46.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar

Map

Map

