Scallops in Denver

RONIN LOWRY

7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Handroll$16.00
HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop$17.00
KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo$15.00
More about RONIN LOWRY
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Scallop$6.00
Truffle pea puree, yuzu pearls. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
$ add 1 Scallop$8.00
Seared Scallops (gf)$33.00
cauliflower bisque, broccolini, Mystic Mountain mushrooms, golden raisins, blood orange butter
More about American Elm
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

SUSHI RONIN

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SCALLOP TEMAKI$17.00
HOTATE ABURI - SEARED JAPANESE SCALLOP$16.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Handroll$16.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops$35.00
3 U-10 scallops, pumpkin risotto, chevre, fried prosciutto, thyme*
More about LoHi Steakbar
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops$25.95
Scallop & Shrimp Pasta$23.95
More about Asian Cajun
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New Bedford Scallops$44.00
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Scallops$26.00
Pan Seared Scallops served with toasted orzo, walnut-kale pesto, cherry tomatoes, and crispy pancetta.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops - 1 lb$43.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated & Flash Fried.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Scallop Roll$14.00
*Based on Market Price* Fried Scallops, Bibb Lettuce, & Tartar Sauce on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Fried Scallops - 1/2 lb$24.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated & Flash Fried.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
More about Maine Shack
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Scallops$14.95
Crispy scallops (3 Skewers)$9.95
Sesame Scallops$9.95
More about Spicy Basil
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Scallop$17.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Nigiri Scallop$8.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop HR$7.00
More about TOKIO
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bay Scallop Crudo$13.00
Smoked Yellow Pepper Puree, Ginger, Cilantro
More about Three Saints Denver
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Scallops$28.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.00
Hokkaido Hotate (Japanese Scallop)$15.00
More about Mizu Izakaya
Main pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar

433 S teller st, lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hand Spicy Scallop$4.95
R Scallop Volcano$14.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$36.00
crispy chickpea pansies, charred tomato romesco, cauliflower, spring onion
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Scallop & Shrimp X.O. Rice Pillows$22.00
More about Ace Eat Serve

