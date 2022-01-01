Scallops in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve scallops
RONIN LOWRY
7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver
|Spicy Scallop Handroll
|$16.00
|HOTATE ABURI - Seared Japanese scallop
|$17.00
|KAIBA - Scallop & Japanese mayo
|$15.00
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|*Scallop
|$6.00
Truffle pea puree, yuzu pearls. GF
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|$ add 1 Scallop
|$8.00
|Seared Scallops (gf)
|$33.00
cauliflower bisque, broccolini, Mystic Mountain mushrooms, golden raisins, blood orange butter
SUSHI
SUSHI RONIN
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
|SPICY SCALLOP TEMAKI
|$17.00
|HOTATE ABURI - SEARED JAPANESE SCALLOP
|$16.00
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|Spicy Scallop Handroll
|$16.00
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Scallops
|$35.00
3 U-10 scallops, pumpkin risotto, chevre, fried prosciutto, thyme*
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|New Bedford Scallops
|$44.00
Served with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Pickled Fennel Salad, Signature Parmesan Potatoes
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$26.00
Pan Seared Scallops served with toasted orzo, walnut-kale pesto, cherry tomatoes, and crispy pancetta.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Fried Scallops - 1 lb
|$43.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated & Flash Fried.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
|Scallop Roll
|$14.00
*Based on Market Price* Fried Scallops, Bibb Lettuce, & Tartar Sauce on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
|Fried Scallops - 1/2 lb
|$24.00
*Based on Market Price* *Lightly Coated & Flash Fried.* Served with Fries, Slaw, & Tartar Sauce.
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Sesame Scallops
|$14.95
|Crispy scallops (3 Skewers)
|$9.95
|Sesame Scallops
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Sashimi Scallop
|$17.00
Served neat, 5 pieces.
|Nigiri Scallop
|$8.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Three Saints Denver
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Bay Scallop Crudo
|$13.00
Smoked Yellow Pepper Puree, Ginger, Cilantro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Seared Scallops
|$28.00
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$8.00
|Hokkaido Hotate (Japanese Scallop)
|$15.00
Wasabi Sushi Bar
433 S teller st, lakewood
|Hand Spicy Scallop
|$4.95
|R Scallop Volcano
|$14.00
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS
|$36.00
crispy chickpea pansies, charred tomato romesco, cauliflower, spring onion