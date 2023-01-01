Shrimp fried rice in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Bacon & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Baby Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Kimchee, Edamame, Snow Pea, Carrot, Scallion & Cilantro, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
Asiancajun
2400 w alameda, Denver
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.95
|Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$22.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Bacon & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
Baby Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Kimchee, Snow Pea, Carrot, Cilantro, Scallion, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
Wasabi Sushi Bar - 433 S teller st
433 S teller st, lakewood
|Kids Shrimp Fried Rice
|$7.00
|Kids Shrimp Fried Rice
|$6.00
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Thai Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00