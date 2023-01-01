Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Item pic

 

Chop Shop - Colfax

4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon & Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Baby Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Kimchee, Edamame, Snow Pea, Carrot, Scallion & Cilantro, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Item pic

 

Asiancajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice$22.95
More about Asiancajun
Bacon & Shrimp Fried Rice image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon & Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Baby Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Kimchee, Snow Pea, Carrot, Cilantro, Scallion, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
More about Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
Main pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar - 433 S teller st

433 S teller st, lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Shrimp Fried Rice$7.00
Kids Shrimp Fried Rice$6.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar - 433 S teller st
Ace Eat Serve image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Thai Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
More about Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun - North - 2841 West 120th Avenue #100

2841 West 120th Avenue #100, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
More about Asian Cajun - North - 2841 West 120th Avenue #100

