Shrimp scampi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Shrimp Scampi
|$21.00
linguine pasta, blistered cherry tomatoes, white wine cream sauce, shallots, lemon, garlic, grana padano, parsley
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$20.00
|Shrimp Scampi (6)
|$9.50
6 shrimp butterflied and sautéed with butter, garlic, and white wine. (GF)
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Shrimp Scampi
|$20.00
white wine, garlic, shallots, parmesan linguine