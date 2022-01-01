Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$21.00
linguine pasta, blistered cherry tomatoes, white wine cream sauce, shallots, lemon, garlic, grana padano, parsley
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
More about Postino 9CO
Item pic

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
More about Postino LoHi
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$20.00
Shrimp Scampi (6)$9.50
6 shrimp butterflied and sautéed with butter, garlic, and white wine. (GF)
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Item pic

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
More about Postino Broadway
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$20.00
white wine, garlic, shallots, parmesan linguine
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Consumer pic

 

Abrusci's Fire and Vine

2200 Youngfield St., Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$19.25
Linguini, Shrimp, Onion, Garlic, Crushed Red Peppers, Parmesan, Butter, White Wine
GF Shrimp Scampi$23.25
More about Abrusci's Fire and Vine

